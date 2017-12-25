Show Sacrificial Love To The Underprivileged, Dogara Urges Christians At Christmas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has urged Christian faithful to remember to spread love to their neighbours and remember the underprivileged as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement to mark Christmas, Dogara said the Lord Jesus Christ was an embodiment of sacrificial love to the point that He gave His life for the redemption of mankind.

He further stated that when Nigerians begin to exhibit unconditional love to one another, the impact will bring about a positive change that will lead to unity and development which will move the nation forward.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, let us all remember that it is a time to spread the love of Christ with family, friends, neighbours and the underprivileged in the society.

“We should bear in mind that the greatest command Jesus gave to his followers is love one another. Not only does this have spiritual benefits, it will also make Nigeria a better place because love overcomes all things including hatred, violence and other vices,” he said.

The Speaker wished all Nigerians happy celebration.