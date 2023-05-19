Show love to downtrodden – CAN tells Nigerians

By Ifeoma Aka

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on well-meaning individuals and groups to extend hands of love to the downtrodden to ease their suffering.

The CAN Chairman in Enugu State, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, made the call on Friday in Enugu during a love feast organised by the association to give back to the society.

Edeh said that Christians should demonstrate love through acts of charity as preached by Jesus Christ.

The cleric said that assistance from the rich to the poor would put smiles on their faces.

He called on religious leaders to go beyond preaching the Word of God by practising charity to members of their congregations.

According to him, many people are in need, particularly that of food.

He blamed the situation on insecurity and high cost of living.

The cleric, however, advised Nigerians not to lose hope but to continue to pray for the country.

According to him, God will see the country through its challenges.

He thanked the mass media for their contributions to national development. (NAN)