Show genuine love to all, Bago urges Christians

Gov. Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger has enjoined Christians to be deliberate in showing genuine love to all.

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Gov. Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger has enjoined Christians to be deliberate in showing genuine love to all.

In a Christmas and New Year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim in Minna on Tuesday, the governor observed that humility, forgiveness, and genuine love to all were the essence of the Christmas celebration.

According to Bago, the season is a period for sober reflection, on the faithfulness of God to mankind and to engender positive change in the society.

While congratulating Christians in the state and across the globe on Christmas celebration, Bago urged residents of the state to continue to pray for peace and prosperity of the state and Nigeria in general.

He also charged residents of the state to be vigilant and report suspicious individuals or activities to security agencies.

On the New Year celebration, Bago encouraged the people to strengthen their faith in God and maintain good relationships in 2025.

The governor restated his unwavering determination to the New Niger Agenda of his administration, geared towards improving the social and economic wellbeing of the people.

Bago further prayed for a more prosperous and fulfilling 2025. (NAN)