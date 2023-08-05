Shooting Stars, Remo Stars draw opening games at ValueJet Cup Pre-Season Tournament

By Olawale Alabi

Shooting Stars Football Club (SSFC) could only draw 1-1 with home side Beyond Limits Football Academy as both sides got their campaign in the 2023 ValueJet Cup Pre-Season Tournament underway.

In the opening match of Group B of the annual competition on Friday in Ikenne, the Ibadan-based Shooting Stars fell behind after 16 minutes of play following Onyebuchi Obasi’s goal.

The match played at the Remo Stars Stadium saw the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side struggling to cope with the amateur side, and they soon conceded a penalty kick.

But goalkeeper Darlington Ovunda spared them the blushes by saving the second half penalty kick, ensuring the game was not put beyond their limit.

They went on to draw level through Kayode Oke who headed in a pullout from the left flank by full back Vitalis Imbah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shooting Stars will now face Abia Warriors in their next Group B match on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Remo Stars of Ikenne had also drawn 1-1 with Kwara United of Ilorin in their Group A match.

NAN reports that eight clubs were slated to be part of the competition, with Rivers United also in Group B and Heartland FC and Sporting FC aof Lagos in Group A.

The competition is scheduled to end on Thursday.(NAN)

