Shooting Stars fight back to beat Doma United 3-1

By Olatunde Ajayi

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on Sunday got the better of visiting Doma United Football Club of Gombe 3-1 in a 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3SC won the Match Day 5 fixture for a third consecutive home victory to take their haul to 10 points from five matches.

But the Ibadan-based side did not have it as smooth as they could have expected, falling behind after eight minutes.

Goalkeeper Darlington Ovunda misjudged again for Nelson Abia’s to score and stun into silence majority of spectators at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

3SC fought back to restrict the visiting side to counter-attacks through the flanks, dominating the game but failing to make this count out of untidy passing.

They however drew level in the 45th minute, following an infringement which earned them a penalty kick which Gbolagade Adelowo converted.

In the second half, the Shooting Stars gave Doma United little room to express themselves as they did in the first half, taking charge of the midfield.

Substitute Abdullahi Lawal was a factor in the 3SC midfield thereafter, and with their game stabilised they soon took the lead through Kareem Ayinde in the 59th minute.

With the full points looking secured, 3SC had more room to dominate the game and keep the visitors under check.

Gideon Monday put the icing on their victory cake with the third goal in the 89th minute.

NAN reports that SSC now have three wins, one draw and a loss from five games.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

