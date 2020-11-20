Shooting: Gbajabiamila releases full names of victim, suspended security aide

The Speaker House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila has released the full names of the victim of Thursday’s fatal shooting by one of his security aides.

In an update on the matter the speaker gave the full names of the victim as Mr Ifeanyi Okereke.He had been simply identified as Okereke in an earlier statement.

Significantly, Gbajabiamila has also disclosed the identity of the security aide who allegedly fired the shot which killed Okereke.

The name of the security aide was given as

Abdullahi M. Hassan.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the DSS has detained the security personnel just as the service said Friday that it has launched investigation into the incident.

Read the full text of the statement also signed by Gbajabiamila Friday.

UPDATE: HORRIFIC DEATH OF MR. IFEANYI OKEREKE The unfortunate death of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke at the hands of one of my security aides has left me deeply shaken.

Mr Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. There is no reason for his life to have ended the way it did. This morning, I have handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the Department of State Security (DSS) for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy. I expect, and I will see to it that the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke receives the full measure of justice so that their bereavement is not compounded by any actions that can cause them further pain and suffering.

I have expressed my personal condolence to his family and have arranged to meet with them when the parents of Mr Okereke, who are already on their way, arrive in Abuja. Additionally, I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he has left behind. I commiserate with the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul. Signed: Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.