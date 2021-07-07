Shongai pays N1m medical bill for accident victim in Ogun

The Shongai Packaging Industry Ltd Ota on Wednesday said it had settled over N1 million medical bills for a dispatch rider who had a crash with the company’s vehicle in January.

Mr Martins Iroya, the company’s General Manager, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun State.

NAN recalls that the company’s driver had on Jan. 14, rammed into a commercial bus and a dispatch rider due to brake failure at the Ijako area, which caused injuries to four persons and the rider.

NAN also reports that the rider reportedly sustained a serious fracture from the accident.

Iroya, however, said that the company had earlier paid N128,000 at state hospital, Ota, when the accident first happened, before moving him to a private hospital for an intensive treatment.

“The bone fracture he sustained from the accident had made his family members move him to the Orthopaedic Home in Ota where the company paid another N1 million for his medical bill.

“We thank God that he has finally recovered and discharged on Monday, July 5, from the private hospital,” he said.

Iroya also said that the company was working in collaboration with its insurance company to pay for his motorcycle that was damaged in the accident.

Meanwhile, Mrs Emuezie Johnson, the wife of the victim of the accident, confirmed to NAN on Tuesday that her husband had been discharged from the hospital.

She also said that the husband who had been in the hospital for more than five months was gradually recuperating at home.

The woman thanked the management of the company and urged them to expedite action for the payment of her husband’s motorcycle so that he could get back to work. (NAN)

