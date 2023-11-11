Shocking details as FG drags Kano ‘anti-corruption czar’, Muhuyi Magaji before CCT, files charges

By Danlami Nmodu

The Federal Government has dragged Muhuyi Magaji the controversial Kano anti-corruption commission boss before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja.

Court documents sighted by Newsdiaryonline show that the Federal government has asked the tribunal to commence trial of Magaji allegedly for Conflict of interest;failure to submit written declaration of all assets and liabilities and false declaration of assets, as well as abuse of Office.

The suit before the Tribunal has the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Complainant while Muhuyi Magaji is listed as Defendant.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the Federal Government has filed a 10-count charge against Magaji.

Count 1 says,”THAT YOU, MUHUYI MAGAJI, whilst being the Executive Chairman of Public Complaints and anti-corruption Commission of Kano state and thereby a public officer on or about 24th June, 2022 when you submitted your form CCBI NO: KNSE149484 did make a false declaration by omitting and refusing to declare Account No; 0010209467 maintained with Sterling Bank which has been in operation since 2nd of May, 2016 and you thereby contravened the provisions of Paragraph Il (2) of Fifth Schedule Part 1 to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as altered and punishable under paragraph 18 (1) and (2) of the fifth schedule of the same Constitution

“COUNT 2 THAT YOU, MUHUYI MAGAJI, whilst being the Executive Chairman of Public Complaints and anti-corruption Commission of Kano state and thereby a public officer some time in 2015, 2020 and 2022 when you submitted your form CCBI NO: KNSE149484 did make a false declaration by omitting and refusing to declare Account No: Account No: 1010447759 maintained with United Bank for Africa which has been in operation since 2nd of May, 2016 and you thereby contravene the provisions of Paragraph 1 1(2) of Fifth Schedule Part 1 to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as altered and punishable under paragraph 18 (1) and (2) of the fifth schedule of the same Constitution.

“Count 3 That you Muhuyi Magaji whilst being the Executive Chairman of Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission of Kano State and thereby a public officer some time in 2015, 2020 and 2022 when you submitted your form CCBI NO: KNSE149484 did make a false declaration by omitting and refusing to declare Account No: 3088277784 maintained with First Bank for Africa which has been in operation since 2nd of May, 2016 and you thereby contravene the provisions of Paragraph 1 1(2) of Fifth Schedule Part I to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as altered and punishable under paragraph 18 (l) and (2) of the fifth schedule of the same Constitution.

“COUNT 4 THAT YOU, MUHUYI MAGAJI, whilst being the Executive Chairman of Public Complaints and anti-corruption Commission of Kano state and thereby a public officer on or about 3rd January, 2020 to 2nd September, 2023 you received a total sum of one hundred and twenty-three Million eight hundred and twenty-four thousand Nine hundred- and eighty-eight-naira fourty kobo (N123,824,988.40) only in your Zenith Bank Account Number 1006752807 after your asset declaration of 2015 and 2022 which is not fairly attributable to your Income, gifts or loan and you thereby contravene the provisions of Section 15 (3) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C 15 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 23(1) and (2) of the same Act

“COUNT 5 THAT YOU, MUHUYI MAGAJI, whilst being the Executive Chairman of Public Complaints and anti-corruption Commission of Kano state and thereby a public officer on or about January, 2018 to 4th September, 2023 you received a total sum of one hundred and Ninety-two Million nine hundred and twentyone thousand six hundred- and Ninety-seven naira Fifty-Nine kobo (N 192, 921, 697.59) after your 2015 and 2020 declaration of assets which is not fairly attributable to your income, gifts or loan and you thereby contravene the provisions of Section 15 (3) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C 15 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 23(1) and (2) of the same Act

“Count 6 That you, Muhuyi Magaji whilst being the Executive Chairman of Public Complaints and anti-corruption Commission of Kano state and thereby a public officer on or about 4th day of July, 2023 you received a benefit in (he Sum of One Million five Hundred Thousand Naira 500,000) in your Sterling Bank Account Number 0004851403 from one Baffa Abdullahi Bichi the Secretary to the Government of Kano state and you thereby contravene the provisions of Section 10 (2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C 15 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 23(1) and (2) of the same Act

“COUNT 7 THAT YOU, MUHUYI MAGAJI, whilst being the Executive Chairman of Public Complaints and anti-corruption Commission of Kano state and thereby a public officer on or about 4th day of July, 2023 you received a benefit in the Sum of Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (N4, 700,000) in your Zenith Bank Account Number 0004851403 from one Baffa Abdullahi Bichi the Secretary to the Government of Kano state and you thereby contravene the provisions of Section 10 (2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C15 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 23(1) and (2) of the same Act

“COUNT 8 THAT YOU, MUHUYI MAGAJI, whilst being the Executive Chairman of Public Complaints and anti-corruption Commission of Kano state and thereby a public officer on or about 19th day of March, 2021 you put yourself in a position where your personal interest conflicted with the discharge of your duties and responsibilities in that you applied and got approval for the payment of the sum of one million seven hundred and sixty six naira (NI,766,666.06) only as professional Audit fees per annum for the services of Messrs Salihu Metala & Co contrary to Six hundred thousand naira (N600,000) only per Annum submitted to you by Messrs Salihu Maitala & Co and you thereby contravene the provision of Section 5 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C15 LEN 2004 and Punishable under Section 23 (l) and (2) of the same Act

“COUNT 9 THAT YOU, MUHUYI MAGAJI, whilst being the Executive Chairman of Public Complaints and anti-corruption Commission of Kano state and thereby a public officer on or about 19th day of March, 2021 in abuse of your office knowingly applied and got approval for the payment of the sum of one million seven hundred and sixty six naira (N I , 766,666.06) only as professional Audit fees per annum for the services of Messrs Salihu Metala & Co when the actual fees is Six hundred thousand naira (N600,000) only per Annum submitted to your office by Messrs Salihu Maitala & Co and you thereby contravene the provision of Section 13 of the code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C15 LFN 2004 and Punishable under Section 23 (1) and (2) of the same Act

“COUNT 10 THAT YOU, MUHUYI MAGAJI, whilst being the Executive Chairman of Public Complaints and anti-corruption Commission of Kano state and thereby a public officer on or about 3 rd January, 2018 to 4th September, 2023 after you submitted your asset declaration in 2015 you received a total credit of Sixty-nine Million ninety-six thousand seven hundred and nine Naira nineteen kobo (N69, 096, 709.19) only in your Sterling Bank Account Number 0004851403 which is not fairly attributable to your income, gifts or loan and you thereby contravene the provisions of Section 15 (3) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and

Tribunal Act CAP C 15 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 23(1) and (2) of the same Act”

