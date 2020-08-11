Shocking: 10-year old boy chained, eats with goats for 2 years in Kebbi

By Muhammad Sani, Gusau

Boy 10 years old was discovered to have been chained like an animal, along with goats, for two years in Kebbi state.

Aliyu Bandado, Coordinator/Senior Special Assistant New Media to the Executive Governor of Kebbi state who revealed this in a press release said the boy has since been rescued and currently receiving treatment at Sir, Yahaya Specialist Hospital Birnin Kebbi where he is responding to treatment.

Also, a delegation from the Kebbi State Government, according to the release has taken over all the responsibilities of the inhumanly treated child who was rescued by a human rights group.



The child, Jamilu Aliyu, met his unfortunate condition from the time he lost his biological mother over two years ago. Thus he fell under the custody of his biological father and two step mothers where he has since been eating the grass, chaffs and other items fed to the goats since he lost his mother.

He was practically denied food, hence, he resorted to feeding upon the food given to the animals he was staying with in the same stall.



Available information revealed that, he sometimes ate his own a faeces for his survival.

In consequences, he emaciated, became dehydrated and partially deformed.

The state delegation comprising of Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Permanent Secretary Ministry For Women Affairs Hajiya Aishatu Mai Kurata, Special Adviser Women Affairs Hajia Zara’u Wali and Senior Special Assistant, Hajia Aishatu Ibrahim Magawata amongst others visited the rescued boy at Sir Yahaya Specialist hospital Birnin Kebbi Sunday, the statement said.





The state government says it has taken all responsibilities of the boy including his medical expenses, education and everything.

His father Malam Aliyu Badariya and his two wives are in the police custody for interrogation before they’ll be charge to court for justice to take its course.

In a related development, the state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu according to the release, has submitted a bill to the State House of Assembly, seeking to provide further protection , medical assistance as well as penalties for such offences.



The bill when passed into law, would help in minimising such barbaric attitudes towards humans as well as give medical assistance to the victims.