Shocking: 10-year old boy chained, eats with goats for 2 years in Kebbi

By Muhammad Sani, Gusau

Boy 10 years old was discovered to have  been chained like an  animal, along with goats,  for two years in .

Aliyu Bandado, Coordinator/Senior Special Assistant New to the Executive Governor of  who revealed this in a press release  said the  boy has since been rescued and  currently receiving treatment at Sir, Yahaya Specialist Hospital Birnin Kebbi where he is responding to treatment.

Also, a delegation from the , according to the release has taken over all the responsibilities of the inhumanly treated child who was rescued by a group.

The child, Jamilu Aliyu, met his unfortunate condition from the time he lost his biological mother over two years ago. Thus he  fell under the custody of his biological father and two step mothers  where he  has since been eating the grass, chaffs and other items fed to the goats since he lost his mother.

He was practically denied food, hence, he resorted to feeding upon the food given to the animals he was staying with in the same stall.

Available information revealed that, he sometimes ate his own a faeces for his survival.

In consequences, he emaciated,  became dehydrated and partially deformed.

The state delegation comprising of Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local , Permanent Secretary Ministry For Women Affairs  Hajiya Aishatu Mai Kurata, Special Adviser Women Affairs  Hajia Zara’u Wali and Senior Special Assistant,  Hajia Aishatu Ibrahim Magawata amongst others visited the rescued boy at Sir Yahaya Specialist hospital Birnin Kebbi Sunday, the statement said.

The state says it has taken all responsibilities  of the boy including his medical expenses, education and everything.

His father Malam Aliyu Badariya and his two wives are in the police custody for interrogation before they’ll be charge to court for justice to take its course.

In a related development,  the state Governor, Senator Abubakar   according to the release, has submitted a bill to the State , seeking to provide further protection , medical assistance as well as for such offences.

The bill when passed into law, would help in minimising such barbaric attitudes towards humans as well as give medical assistance to the victims.

Tags: , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here