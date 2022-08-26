Shock, outrage over Dikio’s social media outburst against Buhari – See screenshot

Col Dixon Dikio: His brother’s comments trigger call for his sack as head,Amnesty Programme

Rivers State All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain, Pere Johnson has described Colonel Dixon Dikio (rtd) and his brother, Professor E.D. Dikio as “ingrates and a disgrace to the Ijaw nation.”

He described as unfortunate and uncalled for, the fact that the Dikios are biting the fingers that fed them.

Trouble for the Dikios began following shock and outrage which trailed comments on social media by Prof ED Dikio lambasting Muhammadu Buhari and yet another message he forwarded denigrating the All Progressives Congress,APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Chief Pere Johnson also called for the sacking of Colonel Dixon Dikio from his office as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Program. He also demanded the sack of his brother who doubles as his Special Adviser, Professor E.D. Dikio for insulting the person and office President Buhari.

Mr Johnson Added that: “it is totally unacceptable, a gross act of disloyalty and insubordination for Dikio and his brother to be making mockery of the exalted office of the president, a father of the land and also to be insulting our presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu on social media.

Dikio’s WhatsApp page, We The People of Nigeria is awash with abusive comments and shockingly even calls for summary execution and murder via firing squad.

One of the messages captured on WhatsApp with the name Prof ED Dikio reads: “Nigerian youths will take back our country and send all Niger Republic people back to Niger Republic.

“Those who took job without permit,those that joined the Nigerian military without permit, those who became president without permit must be prosecuted, jailed and sent to firing squad as criminals.”

See screenshot below:

Attempts by Newsdiaryonline to reach Prof ED Dikio on his number 07035147861 failed as the line was said to be switched off.

