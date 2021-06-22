Shock, drama as Senate holds plenary amidst leaking roof

By Haruna Salami

Amid the early morning rain on Tuesday, the Senate lobby of the National Complex was filled with water leaking from the roof. Cleaners were seen battling to control water from flowing into the Chambers.

The leakage baffled visitors and Senators coming into the Senate chambers at about 11.00 am as they wondered where such amount of water could be coming from.

Some senators also stood to see the leaking water as the cleaners were trying to control just as journalists were busy taking pictures.

It will be recalled that the sum of N37 billion was budgeted for the maintenance of the complex in the 2020 budget which elicited wild reactions from the public including the Civil Society Organisations, CSOs.

The controversy that trailed the budget which was considered too outrageous led to its reduction, but it wasn’t approved by the Federal Executive Council.

The National Assembly complex is the property of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA which is responsible for its maintenance too.

However, despite the leaking roof of the lobby, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan entered the chambers at exactly 11.00 am to preside over the plenary.

