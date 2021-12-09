Shock as unknown gunmen assassinate Katsina Commissioner

Katsina, Dec. 9, 2021 (NAN)  The Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation in Katsina state, Rabe Nasir, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen in his private residence in Katsina.

The Commissioner Police, command, Mr. Sanusi Buba, the incident when he visited the residence the deceased on Thursday evening at Fatima Shema in Katsina.

Buba explained that the has started investigating the incident, saying that an arrest has already been made.

“As you can see, we’ve successfully evacuated the corpse to the hospital and investigation has started. An arrest has also been made. A suspect has been arrested and investigation has since begun,” he said.

Rabe, a former Department State Security officer, also worked with the Economic and Crimes Commission in Abuja.

The late commissioner also represented Mani/Bindawa Federal constituency for four years.

He Gov. Aminu Masari’s aide in science and technology from 2015 to 2019 he elevated to the status a commissioner. (NAN)

