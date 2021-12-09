Shock as unknown gunmen assassinate Katsina Commissioner

Katsina, Dec. 9, 2021 (NAN) The Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation in Katsina state, Rabe Nasir, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen in his private residence in Katsina.

The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State command, Mr. Sanusi Buba, confirmed the incident when he visited the residence of the deceased on Thursday evening at Fatima Shema Estate in Katsina.

Buba explained that the command has started investigating the incident, saying that an arrest has already been made.

“As you can see, we’ve successfully evacuated the corpse to the hospital and investigation has started. An arrest has also been made. A suspect has been arrested and investigation has since begun,” he said.

Rabe, a former Department of State Security officer, also worked with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.

The late commissioner also represented Mani/Bindawa Federal constituency for four years.

He was Gov. Aminu Masari’s aide in science and technology from 2015 to 2019 before he was elevated to the status of a commissioner. (NAN)

