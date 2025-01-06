Shock as Sokoto SSG loses daughter, 3 grandchildren, house help to fire incident

The Secretary to Sokoto State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, has lost his daughter, her three children and a house help to fire outbreak that ravaged their house in the early hours of Monday .

According to an official statement, the fire outbreak, which occurred at about 3.00 am claimed the lives of Rabi’atu Bello Sifawa, daughter to the Secretary to the State Government and her three children, Fatimatu Bello Yusuf, Maryam Bello Yusuf,Abubakar Sadik Bello Yusuf as well a house help, Aishatu Muhammad.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the deceased has been observed in Sifawa town,Bodinga Local Government.

Those in attendance at the funeral were the state Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammed Gobir, Speaker, State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Tukur Bala Bodinga, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi,representatives of Senator and Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the State Chief Judge,Justice Saidu Sifawa.

Others were the Grand Khadi,Shuaibu Sodangi Achida, Chief of Staff, Government House, Sokoto, Aminu Haliru Dikko, members of the legislature, Commissioners and Special Advisers.

The rest were,the State Commissioner of Police, SDS, Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, representatives of the Military and other security agencies, heads of government’s parastatals,Permanent Secretaries, local governments’ Chairmen, serving and retired civil servants, politicians and ulamas, among others.

The remains of the five deceased persons have since been buried in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

May their souls rest in peace, the official statement concluded