Shock as Peter Obi defeats Tinubu in Lagos

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has recorded a shocking victory as he has defeated Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

According the summary of the results of Saturday’s election announced in Lagos, Obi’s LP polled 582,454 votes while Tinubu’s APC got 572,606 votes.

This result sent shock waves across Nigeria as it is significant in many ways. First, it is an indication that Tinubu’s evident stranglehold on Lagos has been broken.

Even more, LP’s victory at the presidential election sends danger signals to the APC with regards to the forthcoming gubernatorial elections. There may be no room for complacency going further.

The shocking result has reportedly triggered violence in parts of Lagos.Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have called for calm.