Shock as indefatigable Editor-In-Chief, Prince Biodun Soyele, dies in Lagos

The death has occurred in Lagos of an indefatigable Editor-In-Chief of Maritime360 and Security Reporters Magazines, Prince Biodun Soyele.

This was disclosed in a statement by the parent Company, Perceival Holdings, where Soyele worked as Group Managing Director, GMD.

The statement made available to Newsdiaryonline said “Perceival Holdings, Publishers of Maritime360 and Security Reporters Magazines/Online Publications regret to announce the passing to eternity of our loving, amiable, illustrious and indefatigable Editor-In-Chief and GMD, Prince Biodun Soyele.

Shockingly, the statement said, “He was hale and hearty all through the night and morning of Sunday 19th May, 2024, when suddenly everything turned cataclysmic and he gave up the ghost.

“In him, we have lost a gem of inestimable value. We have lost a true friend and patron. May God grant him sweet repose. And grant his nuclear and extended families, including his colleagues and friends, the fortitude to bear the onerous loss.”

He was a Broadcaster at Radio Nigeria and a retired Director of Information in the Civil Service of Ogun State before he headed the Maritime and Security Magazine sectors of Perceival Holdings.