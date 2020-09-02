Shock as gunmen invade MKO Abiola’s Ikeja residence

The unfolding spectre of insecurity has taken a shocking twist as people described “gun-wielding hoodlums” have invaded the Ikeja residence of Chief MKO Abiola in Lagos.

This invasion was disclosed in a statement signed by Tundun Abiola for the family.

The statement dated September 2, 2020 was tilted “Gun-Wielding Hoodlums Invade Mko Abiola’s Ikeja Residence.”

It reads: “In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 2nd September, armed men invaded and ransacked the residence of Chief MKO Abiola in Ikeja, Lagos.

“The hoodlums subjected the family to extreme emotional torture and harassment and stole cash and other valuable items belonging to the family.

“The police have since been informed. The crime is being investigated.

“We are consoled by the fact that no life was lost in this unfortunate and frightening incident.

“We give glory to Almighty Allah and we thank friends and family members across the world who have called and sent messages of support and solidarity.”



Newsdiaryonline reports that late Chief Abiola is an iconic figure in Nigeria as a successful businessman and a popular politician who won the June 12,1993 presidential election which the result was annulled by the military junta.

Abiola died in military captivity while insisting on the de-annulmnent of June 12,1993 presidential election results.