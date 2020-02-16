Shock as Cross River youth commits suicide

By Lesley Otu

The peace loving community of Katchuan Irruan in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, was Thursday, February 13, 2020, thrown into shock over a bizarre occurrence.



On that fateful day, a 30 years old, young man, Bukie Ndom, so full of life, decided to end it all by hanging himself.



According to reliable sources, BU as he was popularity known had issues with his siblings which needed the intervention of some elders.

In the process of brokering peace, BU not satisfied with the stern admonition by Mr. Justice Okponeyu (one of the elders) had picked up stones to aim at the older man.

Irked by his lack of respect for the supposedly wise counsel of the elders, the youths of his family chased him into the bush.



According to his elder sister, Ala Ndom that was the last they saw Bukie alive.



After a couple of days, his eldest brother, Ento Ndom had gone to his cocoa farm only to see the lifeless body of Bukie hanging on a tree.



On further search in his room, they found a suicide note left behind by BU where he poured out his frustration about life.

However, the policemen from the local community police station only accompanied the family to take pictures at the spot of the incident without demanding for autopsy before he was immediately buried there in the bush in line with the tradition of the Irruan people.