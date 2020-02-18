Shock as Amaechi’s CSO dies, peterside mourns

The death of Tony Iwelu , Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Minister of Transportation,Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has been received with shock by those who knew him. He reportedly died from electrical shock at a hotel in Kaduna State.

Newsdiaryonline reports that his friends and associated described Tony as he was fondly called as an an easy going, amiable and very loyal officer.

Speaking on his death, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside commiserated with the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi over the demise of his Chief Security Officer (CSO).

Expressing shock and sadness over the sudden death of Iwelu, Peterside described him as a “diligent, hard working and humble” personality who performed his responsibilities with sense of devotion.

“I have known the late Tony Iwelu for twenty solid years; his loyalty and devotion to duty are exemplary. I am sure his family, the family of Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi, friends, the State Security Service will miss him dearly for all he represents. My own family is heart broken.

“He is such an amiable fellow who went about his duties in a professional manner and respected people around his boss,” he stated.

The former Rivers Works Commissioner condoled with Amaechi and the staff of Federal Ministry of Transport over the loss of Iwelu at the height of his career.

“On behalf of the board, management and staff of NIMASA, my heartfelt condolence also goes to his family at this trying time and pray God to grant them the perseverance and fortitude to bear the loss,” he summed up.