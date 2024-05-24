Shiroro power station donates farm inputs to host communities in Niger

The North South Power Foundation (NSPF) has donated farm inputs to host communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

Mr Aminu Massaga, Senior Officer of North South Power (NSPF), performed the handover of the items to the communities on behalf of the foundation on Friday at the palace of Emir of Minna.

He listed the items to include 210 bags of 50kg NPK 15-15-15+10.2S golden fertilisers and 70 cartons of one litre twelve bottles per carton herbicide slasher gramozone.

Other items are 70 cartons of one litre twelve bottles per carton buta foam atrazine herbicide.

Massaga said that the items were part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

“This has been the tradition of NSPF at the beginning of raining season to support farmers in host communities with farm inputs; these are pre-emergencies and post-emergence inputs,” he said.

Prof. Danladi Hakimi, who received the items on behalf of the communities, commended NSPF for the gesture and for listening to the yearnings of farmers in the area.

He said that the inputs would be distributed across the twelve districts hosting the power plant affected by the construction of the dam.

“This is highly recommendable gesture; 90 per cent of these communities are predominantly farmers; these inputs are expensive and a lot of farmers cannot afford them.

“We are happy that NSPF listened to our complaints by giving us these items at the right time and we promised to that our people will use them judiciously,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the company to support farmers in the communities with tractors, planters, harvesters and sprayers to enable them go into large scales farming.

Massaga pledged the host communities continuous support for the company to operate in a peaceful and conducive environment. (NAN)

By Rita Iliya