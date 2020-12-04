Shipping of stripes: Western Naval Command decorates newly promoted officers

The Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Nigerian Navy on Friday performed shipping of stripes for the newly promoted officers, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A total of 21 officers comprising 10 Lieutenants were promoted to the Commander cadre, six Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captains and five Captains to Commodore.

Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) WNC, at the ceremony in Lagos, urged the newly promoted officers to re-double their efforts to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“Going through your list in the promotion signal, it is evident that your hard work and dedication played a role in your elevation.

“You must re-double your efforts to justify the confidence reposed in you by the Nigerian Navy, and distinguish yourselves in all subsequent courses and appointments,” he said.

Daji urged them to develop themselves academically and professionally, saying that they should also exhibit the highest standard of discipline in order to make it to the pinnacle of their careers.

He urged them to exhibit loyalty, commitment and diligence, in addition to showing the benefits of the promotion in the upkeep of their families.

“Your promotion comes with financial benefits, so, we expect that this should reflect in the upkeep of your respective families. So, the spouses of the promoted officers should take note,” he said.

He urged them not to be ‘routine officers’, but leave legacies wherever they found themselves. (NAN)