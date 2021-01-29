Shipping company owner in court over alleged failure to deliver goods worth N18.9m

A Shipping company owner, Afolabi Olomola, 55, on Friday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court over alleged failure to deliver customer’s goods worth N18.9million. The defendant is facing a two-count charge of fraud and theft, to which he pleaded not guilty. The Prosecutor, Insp. Ben Ekundayo told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in June 2020 in Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained and stole 86 pieces of iPhones worth N18.9million which he was supposed to ship to Nigeria. He said that the defendant, who is the owner of Liberty Shipping Company, was given 86 pieces of iPhones to ship from New York City in America to Nigeria. Ekundayo added that when the goods arrived in Nigeria, the company refused to release the goods and started giving different excuses.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Magistrate, Mr A.A. Paul, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum.

He said that half of the bail sum (N1million) should be deposited into the account of the Assistant Chief Registrar. The magistrate adjourned the case until March 17 for mention. (NAN)