Shippers urge FG to revisit Customs 2022 revenue target

The Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS) on Tuesday urged the Federal Ministry of Finance to revisit the N4.1 trillion revenue target given to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for 2022.

The President of SALS, Rev. Jonathan Nicole, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Nicole said that the target should be reduced in order not create unrest in the system.

He said that the N4.1 trillion target was unrealistic due to the inability of foreign exchange for imports.

“The financial challenges of government are enormous. The Nigeria Customs Service has been making steady increase yearly irrespective of how they do it.

“Shippers, importers are already protesting the huge target attached to the service which will obviously give them sleepless nights.

“Moreover, import is gradually reducing because of high freight charges and lack of empty containers. Importers may be paying more for freight on hazardous goods,” he said.

Nicole noted that importers were going through the regime of unexpected import adjustments as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria Form M increment.

He added that cumulative pressure on importers might have negative effects on the economy.

Nicole were aware that some importers were already into other businesses.

“We hope the import Tariffs Headings will not increase on domestic goods and industry. The government is not thinking of trade facilitation at this point in time.

“They are very concerned about how to run the day-to-day activities and how to service or pay off our debts.

“We sympathise with the overall situation but shippers, importers and exporters should not be their escape routes as most of our goods are distributed to our neighbouring countries.

“Importers will go through difficult situations this year. Shippers are not the cause of our economic woes,” he said

He pointed out that freight forwarders were also challenging the huge amount imposed on customs.(NAN)

