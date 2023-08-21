Shippers expect rapid, unrestricted development from marine, blue economy minister

By Chiazo Ogbolu

A shipper, Reverend Jonathan Nicole, says shippers expect a rapid and unrestricted development of the maritime industry, following the appointment of Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Nicole, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday, noted that the development, if commence without hindrances from the past, would be appreciated.

“Nigeria, situated in the Gulf of Guinea, has a massive coastline of about 420 nautical miles and an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of 200 nautical miles.

“This translates to a maritime area of 290 square kilometres, about one-third of our land area (924 square kilometres)

“It is now under the watchful eyes of a new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. Congratulations to all who made this a reality.

“This industry segment is centered on transporting people and goods to utilise the expanse of navigational space, which at the moment is grossly unutilised,” he said.

Nicole, also the former president, Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), urged that the wisdom of creating a new ministry out of the Ministry of Transportation should be kept alive.

He said that the new Minister of Marine and Blue Economy had been chosen as a vehicle of hope for the shipping lines, terminal operators, shippers, importers etc.

“The ministry must be accommodating because it needs all stakeholders to bring in success. We provide the means for certain aspects of the marine trade to thrive. We will provide support for the success of our ministry.

“We should not always dwell on the fruits but dwell more and protect the source of providence. We believe that the new minister will be the man of the people.

“The development needed now must be felt in all locations where you have the ports, and our ports should be maintained in accordance with International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) codes,” he said.

He noted that the maritime agencies under the new ministry should be made to know that the old port order was gone and a new one emerging.

Nicole said that maritime sector cover all over Nigeria and beyond, situated in the Atlantic Ocean which supplies the rivers, lakes and shrubs streams, naturally.

He added that the sea would remain for 1,000 years with constant natural navigation supplying water all through her period free of charge.

Nicole urged the ministry to plan ahead, beyond 1,000 years for the supply of ocean going vessels, and provide specialised vessels for the country’s gas and also encourage the harvesting of the fish industry.

“We have in abundance crocker and other species of fish, which unfortunately cannot be harvested as much because of pollution and piracy. Pollution in the sense that our fishes smell petrol.

“It is even getting worse with the massive deposits of radio-active wastes in the seas. All the oceans of the world have a subterranean exchange of mystery beyond our understanding.

“It is one of the greatest mysteries of God. So, it must be protected and cleaned up constantly because it protects and sustains billions of humanity, plants and animals as well as the forests.

“Sustenance of our seas, lagoons, rivers means sustaining life. We believe it is one of the most important ministry Nigerians should work hard to protect, irrespective of political affiliation,” he said.

He pointed out that the marine environment had well experienced individuals whose voices and potentials had been silenced for a long time.

He charged all the regulatory bodies including the economic regulators to provide enabling platform for the stakeholders.

This, he noted would them to express their potential at best with progressive regulatory framework, which was missing at present.

“When a regulator is at war with stakeholders, then the environment will be in darkness.

“Regulation is a method of providing a humane environment for the expression of their given potentials. Give love, it will return back to you,” he said. (NAN)

