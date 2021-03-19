The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), has pledged to ensure effective transport/maritime system in Niger state.

Mrs Ify Okolue, Zonal Director, NSC North Central Zone, gave the pledge at the inauguration of new executives of the Niger State Chapter of shippers association in Minna, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the association is a non-profit cooperative that negotiates and manages transportation services on behalf of its members.

Okolue said one of the objectives of the association was to seek the promotion of members’ interest on matters affecting shipment of cargo to and from Nigeria.

She commended the state chapter for establishing contacts with relevant government organs to revamp export trade in the state.

The zonal director advised the new leadership to build on the legacy of past executives, by building a stronger and more formidable association.

“For the next four years you are to serve, you are to help each other, be each other’s brother’s keeper, voice and abide by the international practices that guide export and import,’’ she said.

Okolue appealed to stakeholders to support the leadership of the association with suggestions that would improve the attainment of international trade, and contribute to socio-economic development of the state.

NAN reports that the new executives include Alhaji Jemilu Mohammed, President, Mr Anthony Emeka, Vice President, Mr Dada Olumuyiwa, Secretary and Malam Yahaya Umaru, Assistant Secretary.

In his remark, Mohammed said the association would tap more into the abundant raw materials in the state.

The president promised to coordinate and educate members to become active exporters, as well as guide them on opportunities to promote their businesses. (NAN)

