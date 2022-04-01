Shippers’ Council launches service charter, customers` care policy handbook

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) SERVICOM Unit, has launched the agency’s Service Charter and Customers` Care Policy Handbook (SCCCPH), to enhance service delivery.

The Executive Secretary, NSC, Mr Emmanuel Jime, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Friday by Mrs Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, Head, Public Relations of NSC.

Jime, who commended the SERVICOM management for the initiative, said it would create more awareness on the organisation`s obligations and services as well as its performance to clients.

“I commend SERVICOM management and members of staff at the SERVICOM Unit of NSC for their concerted efforts to ensure good service delivery to the council and its stakeholders.

“The newly-launched Service Charter will further enhance service delivery in the agency,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Dr Nnenna Akajemeli, commended the past and present nodal officers of the NSC for the publication of the Service Charter and Customers` Care Policy Handbook.

Akajemeli called for wider publicity of the SCCCPH on NSC’s platforms as well as sensitisation of the personnel of SERVICOM on their roles and responsibilities toward the implementation of the service charter.

According to her, the encomium by stakeholders in the maritime sector about the activities of NSC is a testimony to the fact that the agency is doing well in the area of service delivery.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Hallmark Investment, Alhaji Nofiu Inaolaji, a freight forwarder, lauded the council’s activities as Port Economic Regulator.

Inaolaji said that the council had been critical to their successes as freight forwarders operating at the ports.

“I have been with shippers’ council for the past twenty years. I am always impressed with the way and manner that the staff carry out their assignments.

“They are dedicated, focused and up to the task. I have seen this in several meetings we had with the council.

“In fact, it is only NSC that puts us on our toes when it comes to issues,” he said.

In his remark, the Director Human Resources Management Department of the council, Mrs Adaku Okam, described the launching of Service Charter initiative as a “Step in the right direction“. (NAN)

