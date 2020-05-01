Shippers’ Council commends shipping companies for suspending demurrage

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has commended shipping companies for their cooperation in complying with the suspension of demurrage on cargo that landed at terminals between March 30 and May 3.

The NSC made the commendation in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Mrs Rakiya Zubairu and made available to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

According to her, it is a testament to their goodwill toward Nigeria and its economy.

Zubairu, however, noted that the management of the council was aware that some freight forwarders and shippers had difficulties with the issue of refund of demurrage charges to those that had already paid.

“Such persons are encouraged to contact the council through the helplines and e-mail addresses published on the NSC’s website (www.shipperscouncil.gov.ng) and other social media handles,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on April 17, NSC directed shipping companies to suspend demurrage charges during the period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The suspension strictly applies to cargo discharged at the terminals between March 30 and May 3.

This would serve as an incentive for owners of cargo to help accelerate the process of taking delivery of their cargo. (NAN)