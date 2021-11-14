Shippers commend NSC for settling rift between shipping lines, freight forwarders

The Shippers Association of Lagos (SAL) has commended Mr Emmanuel Jime, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) for brokering peace between freight forwarders and shipping lines the port.

Rev. Jonathan Nicole, SAL President, made this known a statement signed by him Lagos.

According to Nicole, the shippers association, Lagos state, is speaking on behalf of the National Shippers’ Association of Nigeria.

He said that it was time everyone came together to resolve challenges faced the ports, adding that this could be done through dialogue.

“It is our duty cargo and get the cargo seamlessly, so all unwarranted pressures from stakeholders cease.

“The ports regulators brace up to handle 100 per cent compliance and enforcements with the Standard Operating Procedures line with International best practices.

“That much, as the freight forwarders pursuits are line, the shippers are not carried along or informed whatsoever, neither are they  informed of the act of withdrawal of their services, which invariably will shut down the ports,” he said.

The SAL president noted that future, shippers be carried along any major agitations that would affect clearing of their cargoes or any industrial action that would increase demurrage there be withdrawal of services.

He said that with the positive action displayed by the NSC, shippers were confident that trust would be re- established once again among the users of port facilities and providers of port services.

“We commend the shipping community in a very useful meeting which is a prelude to establishing confidence ourselves.

“We are support of the peace move made by the management of the council and future all actions related to 100 per cent compliance and regulations within the ports are the functions of the Economic Port Regulator and the Council of Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, respectively.

“Compliance to government regulations and enforcements be the direct function of the NSC.

“Shippers in Nigeria have gone through difficult times across the country, especially with our ports stakeholders taking over the duties of compliance,” he said.

“We, therefore, advise that the shipping lines work with the NSC and shippers to fashion out a new shipping policy that will restore the dignity of our cherished empire,” the SAL president said.

He advised against further threats and intimidations of any kind to the smooth operations of the ports.

He said there be no inducements of any type from the service providers to anybody or organisations, whatsoever. (NAN)

