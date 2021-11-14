Shippers commend NSC for settling rift between shipping lines, freight forwarders

The Shippers Association of Lagos (SAL) has commended Mr Emmanuel Jime, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) for brokering peace between freight forwarders and shipping lines in the port.

Rev. Jonathan Nicole, SAL President, made this known in a statement signed by him in Lagos.

According to Nicole, the shippers association, Lagos state, is speaking on behalf of the National Shippers’ Association of Nigeria.

He said that it was time everyone came together to resolve challenges faced in the ports, adding that this could be done through dialogue.

“It is our duty to provide cargo and get the cargo seamlessly, so all unwarranted pressures from stakeholders should cease.

“The ports regulators should brace up to handle 100 per cent compliance and enforcements with the Standard Operating Procedures in line with International best practices.

“That much, as the freight forwarders pursuits are in line, the shippers are not carried along or informed whatsoever, neither are they informed of the act of withdrawal of their services, which invariably will shut down the ports,” he said.

The SAL president noted that in future, shippers should be carried along in any major agitations that would affect clearing of their cargoes or any industrial action that would increase demurrage should there be withdrawal of services.

He said that with the positive action displayed by the NSC, shippers were confident that trust would be re- established once again among the users of port facilities and providers of port services.

“We commend the shipping community in holding a very useful meeting which is a prelude to establishing confidence in ourselves.

“We are in support of the peace move made by the management of the council and in future all actions related to 100 per cent compliance and regulations within the ports are the functions of the Economic Port Regulator and the Council of Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, respectively.

“Compliance to government regulations and enforcements should be the direct function of the NSC.

“Shippers in Nigeria have gone through difficult times across the country, especially with our ports stakeholders taking over the duties of compliance,” he said.

“We, therefore, advise that the shipping lines should work with the NSC and shippers to fashion out a new shipping policy that will restore the dignity of our cherished empire,” the SAL president said.

He advised against further threats and intimidations of any kind to the smooth operations of the ports.

He said should there be no inducements of any type from the service providers to anybody or organisations, whatsoever. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...