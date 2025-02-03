SHIN Visits NCDMB, Gets Assurances of Support for Oil Industry Projects

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe on Friday received a delegation from the Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN), led by their new Managing Director, Mr. Jin Lee.

The meeting was held at the Board’s Lagos liaison office and discussions focused on the firm’s in-country capacities, which include heavy fabrication and FPSO integration quayside at the SHI MCI free zone, Takwa Bay Lagos.

The company sought the Board’s assistance to attract new projects to the facility, highlighting their experience to execute major oil and gas projects and pledging support to the Federal Government’s mantra of fast tracking crude oil production and creating employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The SHIN team reminded the Executive Secretary that their facility executed key scopes in-country aspects of Total Energies’ Egina deepwater project, including the partial integration of the Egina FPSO in 2017 and 2018. The project remains a reference point for local content accomplishment in the Nigerian oil and gas industry till date.

Lee regretted that the facility had not carried out major projects since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when oil industry operations were significantly impacted.

SHIN officials also requested the Board to introduce their company to the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) and other international clientele. The introduction would enable them to market their capabilities, attract international businesses, thereby establishing Nigeria as a hub for export such services in Africa, the MD said.

The company also announced plans to diversify into the renewable energy space, and contribute towards providing solutions to Nigeria’s energy challenges. The company’s intends to manufacture floating foundations and associated assets for wind farms, and other renewable projects.

In his comments, the Executive Secretary welcomed the new Managing Director to Nigeria, and assured him of the Board’s support, in line with its mandate to encourage domiciliation of critical oil and gas industry’s operations and patronage of established capacities.

He charged SHIN to work with indigenous service companies, build their capacities and maximize job creation in the economy.

Speaking further, Ogbe promised to recommend SHIN to APPO and other international groups, in furtherance of the Nigerian Content 10-year strategic roadmap’s Sectorial and Regional Linkage enabler, which places emphasis on the creation of international opportunities for Nigerian companies that have built outstanding capacities.

He also promised that the Board would visit SHIN’s facilities, in company with representatives of international and indigenous operating oil and gas companies, with a view to accessing their capacities and mobilizing patronage.