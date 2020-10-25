Shiite group dispels rumours of Zakzaky’s death

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, a Shiite group has dispelled rumours of the death of its leader, Ibraheem Zakzaky.

A statement Sunday by IMN spokesman,Ibrahim Musa blamed “government sponsored mischief makers trying to plunge the nation into further chaos,” for the rumours.

The statement titled: “Rumors of Sheikh Zakzaky’s death, act of mischief makers,” said “The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has found it necessary to dispel the rumors currently making waves of the passing away of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

“We believe the originators of the rumors and its circulation are government sponsored mischief makers trying to plunge the nation into further chaos.

“Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky was visited by his family members on Saturday, 24/10/2020 in the Kaduna Correctional Centre where he is being held on trumped up charges by the Kaduna state government of Elrufa’i.”

According to the IMN spokesman, “While the Sheikh indeed suffers from potentially life threatening health challenges due to injuries to his vital organs and the subsequent prolonged incarceration without adequate care, none of that is new. Clearly, this rumor is emanating from the government and its agents, intent on dragging and soiling the name of the Islamic Movement into their self-inflicted chaotic situation in the country currently, thereby causing further mayhem and unrest as a diversionary tactic.

“Since the federal government of General Buhari has continued to contemptuously defy a federal high court ruling that freed him since 2016 however, it will be held responsible should any untoward thing happen to the Sheikh under any guise.”