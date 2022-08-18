Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate, right choice —Group

Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Tinubu Mandate Group has described the choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima as the running mate to APC presidential candidate, Sen Bola Tinubu, as right choice for the party.



Pastor Femi Bakare, the Chairman of the group in Ondo and Ekiti states, stated this while addressing members of the group on Thursday in Akure.



Bakare explained that Shettima’s choice was based on competence and not out of any primordial sentiment.



He recalled that Sen. Shettima had demonstrated enough capacity as governor of Borno and as someone Tinubu could trust, being a long time political ally.



“We condemn in its entirety as reckless and irresponsible those sponsoring false rhetorics online about the APC choice of running mate.



“These unscrupulous persons going around with the intention of damaging the hard-earned reputation of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in respect of his presidential ambition are wasting their time.



“We are warning that those behind the shameful and treacherous act desist or they live to regret their actions as their efforts will not only fail, but it will come round to haunt them.



“Sometimes, power play can centre on conspiracies as some dirty-minded persons will view it, or alliances as progressive-minded persons, on their part will view it.



“Tinubu is well within his right to do what he thought would best advance his political interest and that of the party, that was what informed the decision to choose Sen. Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election,” he stated.



Bakare stressed that Nigerians should be concerned with what the duo would bring to the table and not their religious affiliation which, as a matter of fact, would not bring development to any clime.



He said Nigeria was on the threshold of greatness through guaranteed actions primed towards development of the nation’s economy and infrastructure beyond 2023.



“It will be gratifying to note that the next level promised by the APC government is already unfolding.



Bakare stated that the four years of Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima presidency would engender massive development and service to the people and Nigerians are all expectant.



“Our country is on the threshold of greatness because for the first time since our independence, we would have successive administrations of progressives and visionary government.



”A government of integrity, a government whose sole interest is the well-being of Nigeria and Nigerians,” Bakare said.



The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that critical decisions were reached at the meeting amongst which were to intensify online campaign for the project ahead of the official kick-off of the presidential campaign in September.



Also, several committees were set up by the goup to commence ground work ahead of the official inauguration of the presidential campaign.



The committees include those on Mobilisation, Finance and Publicity, among others.( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

