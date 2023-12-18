Shettima woos investors on energy

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged domestic and international investors to avail themselves of the new opportunities created by power deficit in the country.

Shettima stated this on Monday at the opening of the financial bid for the privatisation of the five National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) Plants in Abuja.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, Shettima said the event serves as a robust assurance to bidders and the start of an investment with promising returns.

He emphasised the need for investors to take advantage of the Federal Government’s bid to drive additional investments in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Shettima pledged the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address the country’s energy deficiency.

Similarly, the vice president said that Tinubu’s administration remains focused on enhancing ease of doing business.

“Nigeria’s power deficit extends an open invitation to domestic and international partners. We are here to urge collaborative efforts to craft enduring solutions.

“The government remains resolute in addressing the energy deficiency and is focused on enhancing the ease of doing business.”

The vice president, however, urged prospective investors to “bear the weight of trust in utilizing these resources for the greater good of the nation.”

Shettima implored them to adhere to the highest standards of best practices “if we must pursue a shared objective.

“National Council on Privatisation and the Bureau of Public Enterprises are prepared to ensure that what we do has an effect on President Tinubu’s comprehensive eight-point plan, and a meticulous and transparent privatisation scheme within the power sector inspires confidence in our operations.

“As regulators, our commitment remains steadfast – we must persist as facilitators of these reforms. There are no shortcuts on the path to realizing the dream we’ve promised our beloved nation.”

Shettima noted that the success of the ‘pivotal moment’ underscores government’s commitment, “not just as a friend to our enterprises and investors but also as a facilitator of growth and development.

“We are here to fulfil our pledge to the nation and reassure them of our resolve to support initiatives that foster economic vibrancy and sustainability.” (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

