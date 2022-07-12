Shettima: We must rise above religious bigotry to progress — APC Ghana

The Ghana chapter of the APC says Nigerians must rise above religious bigotry and have faith in Sen. Bola Tinubu’s wisdom in choosing a Muslim as a running mate.

The Chairman of the chapter, Mr Oghenosa Micheletti, in his congratulatory message on Tuesday to Tinubu, APC Presidential Candidate for the 2023 general elections, described the choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima, as wise.

According to him, Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket will take Nigeria to greater heights.

“We congratulate Tinubu for his foresight and in leading the nation to jettison religious bigotry so that we can progress and face the betterment for our people.

“It’s high time we did away with foreign religions for more progress and prosperity,” Micheletti said.

He said that nations were not built on religious sentiments but on capacities of leaders.

“It’s time we relegated religion to the background of our life to allow more progress like China and other prosperous nations, after all, Tinubu’s wife is a Christian.

“If Tinubu chose Shettima, he sees what many Nigerians may not be seeing now but will manifest later. It is a wise choice that will usher in the desired Nigeria if they win in 2023.

“Whatever we do as a country, we must put competence above religion. If a Muslim Muslim ticket will put Nigeria ahead of other nations in terms of development then so be it.

“No nation is measured by the religion of its leaders but by the quality of life of its people,” Micheletti said.

He said that the APC in Ghana would not relent in rallying support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, describing it as the best thing that would happen to Nigeria.

Oghenosa pointed out that it was time Nigeria moved away from religious divides and looked at the pedigree and antecedents of Shettima.

“The former Borno governor is competent, patriotic, loyal and experienced, and will add value to our nation, which is what we need at this point.

“Nigeria must trust in Tinubu’s judgment. He is a great judge of character as shown in choice of successor in Lagos state and the giant strides his input in choosing successive administrations have brought to the state

“Let us allow him to replicate the giant strides of Lagos state in Nigeria by eschewing religious sentiments and supporting his choice of a running mate.

“Let us allow them to bring in their vision for Nigeria that will usher in a new era in Nigeria’s milestone,” he said.

Oghenosa, however, urged the media and religious leaders to set agenda for the people away from religion but on issues and focus on candidates with the capacity like Tinubu to advance Nigeria’s interest and that of its citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tinubu, APC’s 2023 presidential candidate on Saturday in Daura, Katsina , announced Shettima, a Muslim as his running mate.

Tinubu, also a former two-term governor of Lagos state and one of the leaders of the APC, had gone to Daura to pay Sallah homage on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Controversy has continued to trail the APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket with choice of Shettima, a former two-term governor of Borno, who is currently representing Borno Central in the National Assembly.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

