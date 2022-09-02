Shettima, visionary leader – Sanwo-Olu

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has felicitated the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Kashim Shettima on his 56th birthday, describing him as a visionary leader.

Shettima, the immediate past governor of Borno State, clocked 56 on Friday, Sept. 2.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said that Shettima was a committed and selfless public servant.

He said that the former governor contributed not only to his state but Nigeria as a whole, as an experienced banker, respected politician and public officer.

The governor said that the APC vice presidential candidate had displayed pragmatic leadership with selflessness and dedication.

He said that he did so by rendering quality service to people at the state and national levels both in the private and public sectors.

”On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to congratulate Sen. Kashim Shettima, the running mate to our National Leader and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 56th birthday.

”Sen. Shettima, in the last three decades, has distinguished himself as successful banker and public officer, rising to the position of a General Manager in Zenith Bank before yielding the clarion call in 2007 to serve as Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development in Borno State.

”As a golden fish, which cannot be hidden, Shettima within four years served as Commissioner in five ministries – Finance and Economic Development, Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Education, Agriculture and Health under Gov. Ali Modu Sheriff from 2007 to 2011.

”Having proved to be a trusted and committed manager of manpower and resources, his people elected him as Governor in 2011,” he said.

According to him, Shettima’s input in the growth and development of Borno State during his tenure as governor is a clear testament to his visionary leadership.

He said that his developmental strides in the Borno State were noticeable in different areas of endeavour to date.

Sanwo-Olu said that he had also distinguished himself in the legislative chamber as a member of the Senate, representing Borno Central.

”His penchant for diligence and contributions toward the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape based on his service to the nation in different capacities in the past without any iota of doubt made him the right choice as the APC vice presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential poll.

”On this occasion of his 56th birthday, I wish ‘our incoming Vice President’, by the grace of God, good health and wisdom, as he continues to render more services to our dear country,” Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)

