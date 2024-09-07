Shettima urges stronger ties between FG, traditional institutions

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called for stronger ties between Federal Government and traditional institutions.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

He made the call on Friday when he paid a condolence visit to Ningi Emirate in Bauchi State over the demise of late Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammed-Danyaya.

He commended the late emir “for his 88 years of service to the nation. Not only did he become the longest-reigning emir in the history of Ningi, but served our nation in various capacities even before his enthronement.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration to continue to engage royal fathers as key stakeholders in national development and social cohesion.

Shettima used the occasion to congratulate the newly installed Emir, Alhaji Haruna Yunusa-Danyaya, the eldest son of the late emir.

He noted that traditional institutions are not only the custodians of culture, values and history, but the backbone of societies.

He pointed out that traditional institutions play crucial roles in maintaining national unity and societal stability.

He also said that traditional institutions serve as reminders of the nation’s origins, as well as offer inspirations to the essence of the nation’s diversity.

He added that “on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, myself, and the entire government of Nigeria, I express our deepest condolences over the demise of an emir who left a legacy of integrity, service and peace.

“And as we congratulate you, Alhaji Haruna Yunusa-Danyaya, on your assumption of office, we pledge our support for your reign.

“The emirate, under your late father’s stewardship, was a guiding light for many, and his contributions will not be forgotten.

“We stand with you as partners in progress, and our doors are always open to our traditional rulers for wisdom, guidance, and advice.”

The vice-president also highlighted the strong connections between the Federal Government and the Ningi Emirate, saying that several Bauchi State natives are serving in the Presidency, including his ADC, N.Y Sule.

He said others are Malam Ahmed Ishaq Ningi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media and National Emergency (Office of the Vice President).

Earlier, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, thanked Shettima for visiting the state.

He described him as a man of modesty and humility who stands out as a leader who respects everybody.

“On behalf of myself, the government and people of Bauchi State and Ningi Emirate, we wish to welcome you to Bauchi State. You are here as one of the leaders of this country.”

Mohammed also described the vice president’s visit as “a double-edged sword,” to condole with the people and also congratulate the new emir.

Responding, the new emir thanked the vice-president for visiting to commiserate with them over the death of his father and to meet with the Emirate Council.

Meanwhile, Shettima, on behalf of President Tinubu, also visited Kaduna State to commiserate with the state government and family of the late Justice Tanimu Zailani, former Chief Judge of the state.

The vice-president, who expressed sadness over the demise of Justice Zailani, prayed that Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus, and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I’m here at the behest of President Bola Tinubu, who called me from China and directed me to go to Kaduna and condole with the state government and the immediate family of the deceased.

“Justice Tanimu Zailani was a very good ally of President Tinubu and my humble self. His death is painful. We pray that Allah overlooks his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.”

Justice Zailani served as Head of the Kaduna State Judiciary and was the Chief Judge of the High Court of Kaduna State from 2013 to 2018. (NAN)