Shettima urges NEDC to combat North East poverty via education

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Federal Ministry of Regional Development to tackle poverty in the North East through investments in education.

Shettima made the call during a meeting with NEDC management at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where they briefed him on the Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Programme (ASSEP).

He commended NEDC for its investment in education, stating that such efforts would be remembered positively in the future.

He emphasised the need for continued momentum in driving the ASSEP initiative, describing education as the greatest leveller that could elevate even the most disadvantaged individuals.

Shettima also pointed out the extreme poverty in the North East, comparing it to some of the poorest regions globally.

He attributed the rise of militant groups in the region to these socioeconomic conditions.

In spite of the challenges, he applauded NEDC and its partners, including Dr Mariam Masha, for their work in promoting ASSEP, highlighting its potential to change the region’s landscape.

He lauded innovations like the Virtual Reality (VR) headsets introduced by ASSEP, which he said were revolutionising the learning experience and increasing engagement.

He stressed that such digital tools would enable the region to leapfrog into the industrial age, providing benefits like improved knowledge retention and remote learning capabilities.

Shettima urged the NEDC, Ministry of Regional Development, and other stakeholders to collaborate for greater efficiency and success in implementing ASSEP.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the NEDC but commended the leadership for its commitment to rules and regulations.

Earlier, Uba Ahmadu, Minister of State for Regional Development, outlined that ASSEP aimed to enhance secondary education in the region, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to improve national education standards.

Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, NEDC’s Managing Director, detailed the commission’s efforts in human capital development, including teacher training and the establishment of ICT centres in the region.

The meeting concluded with the presentation of VR headsets to the Vice-President by the NEDC MD and Masha. (NAN)