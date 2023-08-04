Shettima urges BPE, NDPHC to focus on realising Tinubu’s transformation agenda

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Aug. 4, 2023 (NAN) Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged the managements of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to focuse on realising the transformation agenda of the Tinubu’s administration.

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President, in a statement on Friday, said Shettima made the call while received briefings on the operations of two agencies under his supervision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice President met the Chief Executives and Management staff of the agencies in his office at the Presidential Villa, where they made presentations on their mandate, especially challenges and contributions to the economy.

The delegation from the NDPHC was led by its Managing Director, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, while the group from the BPE was headed by its Director General, Mr Alex Okoh.

Shettima, who is the Chairman of the Board of NDPHC and also Chairman of the National Council on Privatization, the supervising authority for the BPE, assured them of proactive leadership. (NAN)

