Shettima unveils 375 NASENI-restored tractors for farming 

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Sunday in Borno, unveiled 375 tractors for mechanised farming, revitalised by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Segun Ayeoyenikan, NASENI’s Director of Information, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ayeoyenikan stated that the project falls under the Federal Government’s National Assets Restoration Programme.

“This initiative responds to our long-standing challenge — what to do with abandoned, poorly maintained assets owned by both the nation and its people.

“It represents a powerful shift in how we approach value, sustainability, and innovation. This is the promise we have made to Nigeria,” Shettima said.

He said the programme aims to support agriculture, industry, and creative sectors through investment in infrastructure, skills, and innovation.

The Vice-President praised NASENI for initiating the project, saying it prevented a national tragedy and proved its ability to serve as a centre for technology transfer.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno noted the tractors were procured by his predecessor, Kashim Shettima, during his tenure as state governor.

According to Zulum, Shettima procured 1,000 tractors, calling it the largest such investment in Borno and Nigeria at the time.

He said NASENI restored the state’s damaged tractors without charging the government any fees.

NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman, Khalil Halilu, said the agency’s work shows Nigerian challenges can be met with Nigerian-engineered solutions.

“We are developing talent, building capacity, and enabling large-scale technology transfer across Nigeria,” Halilu said.

He added: “We are transforming NASENI into a true national enabler—quietly but boldly proving government can work and transformation is achievable.”

Halilu said NASENI did not intend to launch just another project, but to solve a pressing national problem.

He explained that public assets worth trillions were left idle, not due to damage, but from a lack of systems for restoration.

According to him, their national survey found over 47,000 serviceable but broken-down agricultural and law enforcement assets across the country.

He said replacing these assets would cost more than ₦14 trillion, but restoration could reduce costs significantly.

“With the right people and partnerships, we can restore these assets for just 15 to 25% of their value.

“This equates to savings of over ₦10 trillion while reviving jobs, productivity, and security,” he said.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, gave figures on broken-down tractors nationwide.

He welcomed the restoration programme, saying it would be key to achieving food security under the Renewed Hope Agenda. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)