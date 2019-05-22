Shettima to media aides: ‘Don’t extend my publicity beyond May 29’

#TrackNigeria – Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima on Wednesday extended “the most profound appreciation to all members of his media team comprising those in print, broadcast, online and social media engagements, for their overwhelming performance in the last eight years”. The Governor however directed that all media activities relating to his “modest achievements in office currently ongoing” should not extend beyond May 29, 2019.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, who conveyed the message said Shettima prefers to leave the media limelight for his incoming successor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum as soon as he is sworn-in as the 7th elected Governor of Borno State next Wednesday.

“After extending very profound gratitude to all productive members of his media team since 2011, Governor Shettima has directed that all jingles on broadcast network stations should end the night of May 28 or by morning of May 29 while all printed and online publicity to stop before the incoming Governor takes oath of office. The Governor will not want any publicity on his achievements aired on network stations in the night of May 29 by which time a new Governor should have been sworn in”.

Gusau said Shettima has asked anyone loyal to him to channel publicity positive publicity in support of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum as soon as he takes oath of office.

Shettima said he will forever remain grateful to persons of different fields who committed themselves to supporting him through the media, including many of whom he neither engaged nor even know them. He called on those who supported him to extend similar support to his waiting successor when he assumes office next week.

