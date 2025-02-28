Shettima to attend NIPSS’ SEC 46 graduation ceremony —Spokesman

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice President Kashim Shettima, will attend the graduation ceremony of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 46 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice President, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Nkwocha explained that, as the Special Guest of Honour, Shettima will supervise proceedings at the graduation ceremony of the 96 participants of SEC 46, drawn from the public and private sectors.

He said the participants, led by NIPSS’ Director-General and its top management, had earlier on Wednesday presented the report of their research to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Nkwocha disclosed that the report is titled: “Digital Economy, Youth Empowerment and Sustainable Job Creation in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities.” (NAN)