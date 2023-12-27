Shettima tasks Plateau people on unity, development

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on political, religious and community leaders in Plateau to be united toward promoting growth and development.

Shettima made the call at a town hall with stakholders on Wednesday in Jos.

The vice president was in the state to pay condolence visit to victims of the Christmas eve attacks on many rural settlements in Bokkos Local Government Area.

Shettima, who noted that the state was endowed with an avalanche of natural and human resources, said that the absence of peace and unity was constituting a hurdle to growth and development.

”Plateau is blessed with lots of natural and human resources; a lot of crops can be grown here. We can export flowers directly from Plateau because you have the weather.

”But development will continue to elude Plateau if we refuse to live in peace; we cannot continue this way, that’s why we will ensure justice for all.

”No religion promotes killings of innocent lives; in fact, the hottest part of hell is reserve for those who shed innocent blood.

”My principal, President Bola Tinubu, is determined to redefine the concept of leadership in Nigeria and this is why I urge, besiege and beckon on you, the leaders of this state, to unite and promote peace at all times.

Corroborating the vice president, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), described the Plateau Killings as one too many.

He said that the incessants attacks and killings had stagnated the spate of development in the state, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to end the violence.

”The killings on the Plateau have festered for too long. The entire nation is grieving over these happenings.

”People have suffered and lost so much; enough is enough.

”This government is committed to doing what is right, fair and just.

”So, I urge us all to toe the path of peace and seek the face of God at all times,” he called.

Responding, Da Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs, thanked the vice president for the visit.

He promised that the traditional rulers would come together and fashion out best ways of addressing the menace.

He, however, appealed to the political class to play the game according to the rules, “particularly in a way that will unite the people”. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta

