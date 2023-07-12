Shettima solicits more support for MSME programmes

…Lauds contributions by development finance institutions

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima has solicited more support from commercial banks and government-owned Development Finance Institutions for key government interventions for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Vice President stated this today when he received some chief executives of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) on a courtesy visit to him at the Presidential Villa.

Sen. Shettima who acknowledged the critical roles played by the Development Finance Institutions in the growth of the MSME sector, sought their cooperation for the actualization of the agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“I commend your unwavering commitment and support for the MSME space in Nigeria over the years. Governance is a continuum and be rest assured that we will partner with you as we continue in this effort of improving the environment for MSMEs to thrive in our country.

“You are the people that will provide the quick wins for this administration in its first 100 days in office, so we will work with you, we will collaborate with you but we need to synergize because opportunities abound for us to create more jobs for our youths especially in the digital world,” the Vice President emphasized.

On their part, the Chief Executive Officers of Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr Kayode Pitan; Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Mr Tony Okpanachi; NEXIM Bank, Mr Abba Bello; Access Bank, Mr Roosevelt Ogbonna, and Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, who spoke separately about various interventions by their institutions in the MSME space over the past years, pledged their commitments to the programmes of the present administration towards the growth of the sector.

