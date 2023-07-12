Shettima seeks House of Reps support for Tinubu’s transformation agenda

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on the leadership of the House of Representatives to support President Bola Tinubu administration’s efforts to transform the country.

Shettima made the call on Tuesday in Abuja when he received the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation was led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

According to Shettima, the president is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership as he started firing on all cylinders from day one.

“The president has proved his competence, his capability and his commitment; I urge you, the speaker and the esteemed leadership of the house to support the president in his noble objectives of transforming this nation.

“The state of affairs in our country requires that we coalesce into a single force irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional backgrounds because what binds us together supersedes what divides us.

“It is very difficult to remove the building blocks holding this country together.

“We are a kaleidoscope of colours; we are essentially one people tied to a common destiny, so, let’s work together.’’

He said that Nigeria needed to work in harmony and reassured that the government was willing to work for the good of the nation.

The vice president restated Tinubu’s support for the legislature, adding that both the president and the vice president were former members of the National Assembly.

“So, we are members of the same fraternity, members of the same family.

“My heart goes with you, my support you will have; we will find windows of harmonious ways to work together for the good of our nation.”

Shettima extolled the leadership qualities of the new principal officers of the House of Representatives and implored them to rally round the speaker, support him, nurture him, and defend him to work for the good of the country.

“We are proud of you, we urge you to work as a team because we have moved passed the phase of politics; we are now in the phase of governance.

“We need to coalesce into a single force and address the core challenges facing us in this country.”

Earlier, Abbas introduced the new principal officers and assured the vice president of the lower chamber’s support for all Federal Government programmes and policies.

“We are willing to partner and collaborate with you to work on everything that is in the interest of the Nigerian public.”

Other members of the delegation were Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Majority Leader,Halims Abdullahi, Chief Whip, Bello Kumo and Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga.

Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki, Minority Whip, Ali Isah, and Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi were also in the delegation.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

