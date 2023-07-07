Shettima receives former Senators on solidarity visit, solicits support for Tinubu

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima has called on all Nigerians regardless of socio-political background to support the actualization of the policies and programmes of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Olusola Abiola, Director Information

Office of the Vice President said in a statement that the VP made the call today when he received some members of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a courtesy visit to him at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President who also expressed gratitude for their solidarity, assured the former lawmakers of his “unflinching support and loyalty”.

Speaking to State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting with the Vice President, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe who led the delegation said “we are here to felicitate with the Vice President who was one of us.

“We came to felicitate with him on his assumption of office, to also pray for Mr President and himself (the Vice President) for the success of their administration.”

Continuing, he disclosed that “we are also here to pledge our support, as Nigerians, as leaders in this country and as party men in the APC, that we are fully with this government and we will do all that is necessary for the success of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda. We also used the opportunity to thank the Vice President for appointing one of us as the Deputy Chief of Staff.”

Other members of the delegation include Senators Ibrahim Danbaba from Sokoto State; Suleiman Kwari from Kaduna State; Yakubu Oseni from Kogi; Hezekiah Dimka from Plateau State; Lawal Anka from Zamfara; Bulus Amos from Gombe; Nora Daduut from Plateau State; Kola Balogun from Oyo State; Kabir Barkiya from Katsina; Oriolowo Adelere from Osun State and Ibrahim Gobir from Sokoto State.

