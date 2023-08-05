Shettima receives briefings from BPE, NDPHC

Pic . From left. Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC} Mr. Chinedu Ugbo ; Vice President Kashim Shettima and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President office of the Vice President , Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia during a briefing by the MD- NDHC on the operations of his agencies at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (4/8/23).

Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima today received briefings on the operations of two agencies under his supervision – the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President said in a statement that the Vice President met the chief executives and management staff of the agencies in his office on Friday at the Presidential Villa where they made presentations on their mandate, especially challenges and contributions to the economy.

While assuring them of proactive leadership, the Vice President charged the BPE and NDPHC managements to remain focused in realizing the transformation agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Vice President Shettima is Chairman of the Board of NDPHC and also Chairman of the National Council on Privatization – the supervising authority for the BPE.

The delegation from the NDPHC was led by its Managing Director, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, while the group from the BPE was headed by its Director General, Mr Alex Okoh.

