Shettima reassures of unity, all inclusive government

By Habibu Harisu

Sen. Kashim Shettima, Vice-Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), has reassured of all inclusive and government of national unity, if given the mandate in the Feb 25 general election.



Shettima said this when he interacted with journalists shortly after he paid homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, at his palace on Wednesday in Sokoto.



He said that APC would continue to put the interests of Nigerians first, ahead of any other interest, urging the electorate to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu i in the presidential election.



He said that his visit was to solicit for prayers from the Sultan on behalf of Tinubu, toward peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.



He said that Sokoto being the seat of the Caliphate was historic and strategic to the development and entrenchment of qualitative leadership in Nigeria.



Shattima said the APC would win the 2023 general election owing to its strength and acceptability among Nigerians.



He said that Tinubu would work toward enhancing the unity of Nigeria, if elected as president. (NAN)