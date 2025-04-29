Shettima reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to strategic EU partnership

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the deep commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to a strategic partnership with the European Union (EU).

By Salisu Sani-Idris

He made this known on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by Ambassador Gautier Mignot, Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria officially became the 77th shareholder of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in February 2025, following the bank’s phased expansion into sub-Saharan Africa approved by its Board of Governors in 2023.

Shettima, who praised the EU’s longstanding support, highlighted growing opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and youth empowerment.

“You are our natural partners and allies. Beyond the geography that binds us, we share a cultural affinity that dates back centuries,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria was entering a new phase of economic openness under President Tinubu’s leadership, citing the administration’s bold reforms.

“Some of the dysfunctions in the Nigerian economy—the opaque exchange rate regime and fuel subsidy—President Tinubu had the courage to remove.

“All the encumbrances to investment in this country are gradually being eliminated,” he said.

Shettima described the recent opening of the EBRD office in Lagos as both symbolic and strategic, signalling that “Nigeria is open for business.

“Our partnership with the EU extends beyond economics,” he said, recalling the EU’s substantial humanitarian and stabilisation support in conflict-affected areas like Borno State, where he previously served as governor.

“I witnessed first-hand the EU’s vital role in stabilisation and humanitarian support in Borno.

“You deserve commendation, not condemnation. We will always stand by those who stood by us in our hours of need.”

The vice-president also spoke on migration cooperation, expressing satisfaction with ongoing engagements under the EU-Nigeria Readmission Agreement.

He advocated for the revitalisation of youth-focused initiatives such as the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme.

“There is a need to recalibrate the programme for the benefit of our young men and women,” Shettima said.

In his remarks, Mignot noted the importance of a strong and reliable partnership with Nigeria amid global instability and political uncertainty.

He described Nigeria as a key partner for the EU in the 21st century and affirmed that all EU ambassadors in Nigeria had reaffirmed their commitment to this partnership.

“The EU believes in free and fair trade, international partnerships built on equality and mutual benefit, and respect for sovereignty,” Mignot said.

“West Africa—and Nigeria in particular—are priorities for us. We are neighbours, and our destinies are closely linked.

“We remain committed to partnerships, cooperation, and humanitarian aid both globally and within the region.”(NAN)