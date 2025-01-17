Shettima reaffirms FG’s commitment to economic growth

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration to driving economic growth and transforming the nation’s healthcare system.

By Salisu Sani-Idris



Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration to driving economic growth and transforming the nation’s healthcare system.



Shettima said this when he hosted Mr Mark Maloney, the Chair of the Trustees of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.



The Vice-President commended the contributions of Rotary International and other stakeholders to Nigeria’s development.



“President Bola Tinubu is fully committed to repositioning the Nigerian nation.



“He is a revolutionary leader who has made far-reaching decisions for the betterment of this country, decisions unmatched in contemporary history,” he said.

He also affirmed Nigeria’s readiness for economic resurgence, urging Rotary International to deepen its involvement in combating environmental challenges such as desertification and deforestation through initiatives like the Great Green Wall project.



“We need your support in aggressive environmental regeneration. It’s a win-win for all,” he added.



Shettima assured that the Federal Government would continue to investment in education to address Nigeria’s youthful demographics.



He noted that education was the ultimate game changer, which offered the opportunity for even the most disadvantaged to rise and make an impact.



“With education, within a generation, the son of a pauper can be a celebrated icon.



“Ours is a young nation. Education gives us the greatest window to engage the young ones.



“The trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. One out of every four black persons is a Nigerian.



“Nigeria is where the action is because Nigeria is where the human needs are more tremendous,” he said.



Earlier, Maloney commended Nigeria’s strides in healthcare, especially the eradication of wild poliovirus, attributing the success to strong government partnerships.



“The Rotary Foundation has funded 34 million dollars in health-related projects in Nigeria over the past year.



“We were pleased that the last case of wild poliovirus occurred in 2016 and Nigeria along with the continent of Africa was declared wild poliovirus-free. Now we are facing the issue of vaccine-derived wild poliovirus.



“We appreciate the work of the federal government in partnership with Rotary, WHO, UNICEF, and other global organisations for their efforts at combating the new polio variant,” he said.



Also, Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, commended the philanthropic efforts of Rotary International and the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, describing their contributions as life-changing.



He said, “I was so glad when I heard the intention to donate five million dollars by the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation to help and partner with the Rotary Foundation to deal with maternal mortality in the country.



“As you know, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is trying to crush maternal mortality and there is an initiative to reduce mothers dying from pregnancy when there is a complication.



“So, contributions from the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation will go a long way in helping to address maternal mortality.”



He added that beyond maternal mortality, there had been many contributions Offor had made several contributions to federal hospitals over the last one and half years.



“We think he’s a good example for other wealthy Nigerians to consider making contributions so that we all join hands to improve the health of all Nigerians,” said Pate.



Offor pledged continued support for government healthcare initiatives.



“We want to ensure that the intentions of the present government under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are actualised.



“I will stop at nothing in supporting the government in achieving its objective of making health services affordable for all Nigerians and accessible to the innermost part of this country,” he pledged. (NAN)