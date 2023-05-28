Shettima Picks Igbo Catholic, Northern Christian as Security Aides

Ahead of Monday’s presidential inauguration, the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima has an Igbo Catholic as his Chief Security Officer and a Northern Christian as Aide De Camp (ADC) to douse Islamisation agenda claims.

Shettima made the disclosure at a lecture in Abuja which formed a part of the events around Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29, the incoming Vice President denied that there was any such plan to islamise Nigeria.

The “Vice-President-Elect”, Kashim Shettima, has said that he was a child of necessity, while allying claims that he and his principal, Bola Tinubu, have an agenda to islamise Nigeria.

“I was a child of necessity, there is no Islamisation agenda,” he said, adding that “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a Muslim who is married to a Christian, not only a Christian but a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God”.

Tinubu a former governor of Lagos State in SouthWest Nigeria who is a Muslim, choose Senator Kashim Shettima who was a former Governor of Borno, North-East also a Muslim as h8srunning mate.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket generated hues and cries among the Nigerian Christian faith. Looking at the activities of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist activities in the Northern Nigeria, a lot of people saw it as a ploy to Islamise the country.

He said, “Someone who has not Islamised his family, people are alluding that he has the intention to Islamise the nation. So there are no plans to Islamise Nigeria.”

“Politics is about perception. As we begin the formation of a new administration, I deliberately picked an Igbo man, a Catholic, to be my Chief Security Officer,” he stated.

He maintained that his choice was for the purpose of inclusivity and togetherness. “Again I deliberately picked a Northern Christian to be my ADC. So the so-called founder of Boko Haram is going to be protected by another Christian.”

By PRNigeria