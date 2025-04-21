Shettima, others to attend National Hajj stakeholders summit on April 30

By Deji Abdulwahab

Abuja, April 21, 2025 (NAN) Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other relevant stakeholders are scheduled to attend the 2nd National Hajj Stakeholders Summit holding in Abuja on April 30.

This is contained in a statement by Hajia Fatima Usara, Assistant Director, Information and Publicity, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Monday in Abuja.

Usara said that the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN), in collaboration with NAHCON, will host the 2nd National Hajj Stakeholders Summit with varying theme, “Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators”.

According to her, Vice-President Kashim Shettima is expected to grace the event as Special Guest while the Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullah Saleh, will be chief host.

She said that on April 14, the Summit’s Steering Committee was inaugurated with Deputy Rector of the Institute, Prof. Wasiu Gabadeen as Chairman of the team.

“Members of the committee include HIN Registrar Prof. Abubakar Ibrahim Jalingo and staff from NAHCON’s Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) unit.

“Others are representatives of NAHCON’s States’ and Zones’ Unit, and Protocol staff as well as representative of the media arm of NAHCON,” she said.

According to her, this year’s summit will focus on developing appropriate financial sustainability models as a precursor to tackle financial challenges faced by the Hajj Industry in Nigeria.

“Other primary objectives of the summit include developing a sustainable and self-financing model for Hajj operations in Nigeria.

“The summit is aimed at creating mechanisms for financial oversight, risk management, and the protection of Hajj funds.

“It is also geared towards exploring and promoting the use of digital platforms and technology to improve payments, savings tracking, and overall efficiency in Hajj financial operations,” she said.

She said that the summit will feature four sessions, each comprising seven panel members, that will spearhead in-depth discussions and offer expert insights into pressing issues surrounding Hajj financing and administration.

“The keynote speaker is Dr Mansur Muhtar, former Vice President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Jeddah and current Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Industry (BOI).

“Other special guests expected at the summit include the Sultan of Sokoto, ministers and members of the National Assembly.

“This summit is hoped to be a launch pad towards building a more resilient, transparent, and sustainable model for Hajj financing in Nigeria,” she said. (NAN)