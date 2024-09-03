Shettima, others attend funeral prayer of late Hajiya Dada in Katsina 

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, National Security Adviser (NSA)

By Zubairu Idris

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Robadu and Gov. Dikko Radda, were among the personalities that attended the funeral prayer of the late Hajiya Dada in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer was led by Sheikh Aminu Yammawa, at about 2:15 p.m., though it was earlier scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but has to be postponed due to heavy rainfall in the city.

The funeral prayer was held at the old Katsina Stadium located near the Yar’adua family.

Other dignitaries who were in Katsina for the prayer and condolence included the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, members of the National Assembly, both serving and retired, among others.

The Emirs of Katsina and Daura, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman and Alhaji Umar Farouk, respectively, were also present during the prayer.

NAN reports that Shettima said that he was in Katsina representing President Bola Tinubu at the funeral rite.

Speaking with newsmen before the prayer, Mr Shettima, prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive the late matriarch in the Yar’adua family and grant her Al-jannah Firdaus.

NAN also reports that her remains have been laid to rest at the famous Danmarna graveyard, Katsina, around 3:00 p.m.

She was buried in a graveyard in a place where her husband, the late Musa Yar’adua, and her son Gen. Shehu Musa-Yar’adua and the former President, Umaru Musa-Yar’adua were buried.Hajiya Dada died on Monday evening after a protracted illness at the age of 102, and left behind many grand and great children.

Sen. Abdulaziz Musa-Yar’adua, the serving Senator representing Katsina Central, is among the sons she left behind. (NAN)